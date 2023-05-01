Shop Local
Homicide investigation: Laredo Police investigating fatal stabbing at truck stop

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating the city’s third homicide following a fatal stabbing over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, April, 29 at around 5 a.m. when police received a call about an aggravated assault at a truck stop located at 101 Pinnacle.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a Laredo hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the altercation was between the victim and a person known to the victim and not a random act.

Authorities say the suspect left the scene and remains at large.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

