Laredo Police operation nabs two arrests for street racing

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Two people are facing charges following a police operation aimed at cracking down on illegal street racing.

Due to an increase in street racing and car clubs gathering at private parking lots and obstructing roads, Laredo Police conducted an operation to prevent such criminal activity.

As a result, two men were arrested along Mercury Drive near Mines Road Sunday evening.

Felix Sanchez, 20, was arrested and charged with racing on the highway.

Meanwhile, Cesar Manuel Gallegos, 27, was arrested and charged with racing on the highway and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police seized one handgun, one loaded magazine and three boxes of ammo at the scene.

