Pet of the Week: Koda

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society introduces us to Koda.

Koda is a mixed breed adult dog; she is about a year and three months.

Cynthia Gutierrez with LAPS said that somebody found Koda on the streets when she was just two years old and she was taken to the shelter.

She loves to play with people and other dogs.

While she can be pretty hyper and playful, when she is indoors, she knows how to behave.

Koda has been with the shelter for more than a year already, but she is ready for a permanent new home.

If you would like to adopt Koda, you can contact LAPS at 956-286-2375.

They are located at the 2500 block of Gonzalez Street.

