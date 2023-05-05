Shop Local
Laredo goes red, white and green for Cinco de Mayo

By Roger Uvalle
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Downtown Laredo was filled with the Mexican flag colors of red, white, and green, and young ones proud of their cultural identity performed for the crowd.

Locals celebrated the 161st anniversary of of the battle of Puebla at the historic San Augustin Plaza in downtown Laredo, something the Mexican Consulate in Laredo has been hosting for the past 20 years.

Every year on the fifth of May, both Americans and Mexicans celebrate Mexican American heritage and pride.

The Mexican Consulate says it’s a day to reinforce binational culture.

“When we’re talking about the friendship between Mexico and the United States, we need to rescue these values because they are our shared values of democracy and independence and freedom,” said Juan Carlos Mendoza. “This is a symbol of the binational culture between Mexico and united states because Cinco de Mayo is not only a Mexican celebrates it’s an American tradition also.”

Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico’s victory over a large French Army at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, led by General Ignacio Zaragoza.

It was seen as a morale boost for the Mexicans.

Most people celebrate the day by enjoying a Mexican-themed meal and drinks such as tacos and margaritas.

You can also explore Mexican culture through music, dance, and film.

