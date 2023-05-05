Water line break prompts early release at Santo Nino Elementary

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is releasing students at Santo Nino Elementary School Friday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m. due to a water line break in the area.

The City of Laredo expects the water line to be repaired within the next several hours.

Parents are being asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.

LISD Transportation Department has already sent buses for those students who rely on bus transportation.

Classes at Santo Nino Elementary School will resume on Monday, May 8, at their regularly scheduled time.

For more information, please contact the Office of Communication at 956-273-1730.

