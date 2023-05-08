Shop Local
30-year-old killed in motorcycle accident on Santa Isabel

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family is grieving after losing their loved one in a motorcycle accident over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, first responders to a single motorcycle accident and found Eduardo Flores Amaro, 30, injured at the 1800 block of Santa Isabel.

He was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say they have received more information on the crash from witnesses.

“The accident is considered to be a single vehicle accident, in other words, the vehicle lost control on it’s own,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “We did have eyewitnesses who saw the motorcycle shortly before the accident. And the indication is - they were traveling at a high rate of speed. According to eyewitness accounts, now that is being investigated whether or not that holds true.”

Police believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

