Mother of migrant killed in Brownsville speaks to KGNS

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The mother of one of the eight people killed outside that migrant shelter in Brownsville speaks to members of the KGNS news team.

Enyerbeth Jose Cabarcas Meza, 23, was traveling with his family when they were separated at Matamoras.

Meza’s mother was sent to a Laredo non-governmental organization that is sheltering migrants temporarily.

Meza’s mother was notified that her son was one of the eight victims involved in the accident.

She said that they were separated because of his age, and she is heartbroken by this tragedy.

She will travel back to Brownsville to claim him.

