UISD investigates threat at Arndt Elementary School, determines it was false

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities at United ISD were notified about a possible threat at Arndt Elementary School.

After an immediate and thorough investigation, it was determined that this was a false threat.

A message has been sent to Arndt Elementary parents and guardians assuring them that there is no credible threat. The message was sent through the District’s parent Square communications platform. The message reads as followed:

Dear Parent or Guardian, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Laredo Police Department received a report of a threat at Arndt Elementary School. As a precaution, students’ backpacks were checked and there was extra police on duty at the campus. A joint investigation was conducted and a Threat Assessment was carried out by UISD Police Officers at the student’s residence. It was determined that there was no credible threat and that it was actually a hoax. Although this threat has no credibility, we wanted to make you aware of the situation.

United ISD takes the wellbeing of our students and staff very seriously, and is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of everyone at our schools. We will continue to investigate this matter and monitor the situation. Making a threat on a public school can have serious legal and financial consequences for the perpetrator. Appropriate legal action will be taken as warranted.

We are asking all parents to talk to your children about safety. If you see or hear any possible threats, please report them immediately to District authorities or police.

