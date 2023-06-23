Webb County Tax Office unable to process certain payments, statewide issues to blame

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An alert sent out by the Webb County Tax Office is adivising residents about problems processing certain payments.

Due to statewide issues with TxDMV, the county office says that they can not process Motor Vehicle transactions until further notice.

The problem affects other counties, regional offices, and HEB substations.

Maria Elena Morales, Chief Deputy of the Tax Assessor Collector’s Office, says they were notified by the state that the RTS system will likely be down for the rest of the day. Normally, issues with the system would be resolved in an hour or two.

The office can not renew plates, stickers, issue permits, disability placards, or documents that prove vehicle ownership.

No explanation was given for the reason that the system is down.

However, the office will remain open for all other services.

All other business like paying property taxes, which is on a different system, is functioning and unrelated to RTS, the system that is having problems.

For additional informaiton, you can contact the Webb County Tax Office at 956-523-4200.

