Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Ronald Anthony Burgos Avilés, the former United States Border Patrol agent convicted of the murders of Grizelda Hernandez and his own son, was transferred to Huntsville State Penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, early this morning. The prison will be his home for the rest of his life, as he will serve two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The verdict was handed down by a jury in the 49th State District Court in Laredo last week, finding Burgos Aviles guilty of the crimes.

Authorities arrested Burgos-Aviles on April 10, 2018, after the lifeless bodies of his victims, Hernandez and his son, were discovered near Fr. Charles McNaboe Park, off Mines Road. Since his arrest, he had been confined to the Webb County Jail for a total of 1,934 days before being transported to the Huntsville prison at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

Handling the transfer of the high-risk inmate was the Sheriff’s Office Special Tactical Team. Sheriff Martin Cuellar expressed relief and satisfaction with the outcome of the trial. “We are relieved that he will now be serving justice for the innocent lives he so cowardly cut short,” said Sheriff Cuellar. “He is heading where he belongs. He will pay for these crimes.”

Ronald Anthony Burgos Avilés will now face the consequences of his actions behind bars for the remainder of his life.

Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Names of deceased children released following tragic accident in south Laredo
Three people killed following rollover in south Laredo
Two children killed, one injured following multiple vehicle accident in south Laredo
Cuatro Vientos rollover accident claims three lives
Several factors may have contributed to car crash that killed three children, according to Laredo police
Laredo police posts missing person alert for 75-year-old woman from San Antonio
Laredo police posts missing person alert for 75-year-old woman from San Antonio
Couple ties the knot on International Bridge in Laredo
Couple ties the knot on International Bridge in Laredo

Latest News

Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of murder transferred to Huntsville prison
Confrontation between criminal organizations and military reported outside Nuevo Laredo
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Hot Weather, Lower Afternoon Humidity
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast