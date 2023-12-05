District 2 election dispute takes center stage at Laredo council meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The legal battle over the District Two election race became the focal point of discussions at Monday night’s city council meeting on December 4. This gathering marks the first since the Fourth Court of Appeals denied Daisy Campos-Rodriguez’s request for a hearing, solidifying Ricardo Rangel’s status as the declared winner.

As both parties eagerly await Campos-Rodriguez’s next move, the council convened to deliberate on potential actions in response to the contested election. Although discreet about the ongoing situation involving Campos-Rodriguez and Rangel, the agenda featured items addressing voter fraud concerns. Notably, one proposal called for the creation of an ordinance empowering the council to suspend a member found guilty of election fraud by a trial court or through compelling evidence.

Following an hour-long executive session, the council approved the initiation of drafting this crucial ordinance, signaling a proactive stance in addressing concerns surrounding electoral integrity.

Moving forward, the council shifted its focus to the persistent dispute in District Two. Despite the Fourth Court of Appeals’ denial of Campos-Rodriguez’s rehearing request, she retains the option to file a petition for review with the Texas Supreme Court. Until the case concludes, Campos-Rodriguez cannot be suspended from her council seat.

The council authorized the city attorney to send a letter to the Texas Supreme Court, urging a shortened application deadline to expedite a final decision.

During the meeting, Ricardo Rangel, present in the chambers, had the opportunity to address the council. He reiterated his legitimacy as the winner, emphasizing that the court had identified illegal votes in Campos-Rodriguez’s favor. Rangel urged Campos-Rodriguez to step down for the sake of District Two, highlighting the community’s need for effective representation.

Rangel expressed his concerns, stating, “It’s unfortunate that District Two is not getting their pavement, their lights on their sidewalks because they will suspend her because she doesn’t want to leave.”

Meanwhile, Campos-Rodriguez remained resolute, declaring, “I will continue being the council member until I exhaust all options.” Despite proposals during the meeting to place her on administrative leave, legal constraints prevented the motion from moving forward, according to the city attorney’s guidance.

Campos-Rodriguez distributed copies of an email allegedly sent to the Secretary of State Elections Division. The email purportedly claimed that Rangel also received illegal votes during the election. When confronted with these allegations, Rangel denied any wrongdoing.

