L&F Distributors cancels Christmas Parade

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The holidays may still be a couple of months away, but a local organization has already announced the cancelation of one of its annual events.

L&F Distributors has announced that it’s canceling this year’s annual Christmas Parade due to the pandemic.

Organizers say their focus is to have a wonderful Christmas time; however public safety and health continue to be their main concerns.

All of the planning will be made to make next year’s parade a memorable event.

