TxDOT “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” safety campaign heads to Laredo

New TxDOT Campaign
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An interactive exhibit is hitting the road to remind drivers to be cautious when driving in energy producing areas.

Last year, TxDOT says a quarter of all traffic deaths occurred in energy-producing areas, and that’s why they are urging drivers to slow down and give driving their full attention.

The “Be Safe. Drive Smart” traffic safety campaign is coming to Laredo on Sunday, July 18th, from 12pm-4pm, with an interactive road show exhibit on display at the Walmart located at 2320 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo, TX 78043

Participants of the roadshow will engage with the exhibit’s quizzes and video displays.

Officers checking on potential dangerous cargo
