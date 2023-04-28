Shop Local
AHEC to hold food distribution event at Border Flea Market

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If you live around Highway 359, the Area Health Education Center or AHEC is having a food distribution drive that you don’t want to miss.

The distribution will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Border Flea Market.

Anel Torres from the non-profit said their goal is to provide more than 100 food bags.

There’s no pre-registration needed, but it will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Torres encourages those in need to arrive early.

“It’s a 20-pound bag of food, it will consist of some protein, vegetables, canned goods, so it’s a real assorted food bag that they will be able to prepare a meal for their families,” said Torres. “Each month we’re able to increase at the amount, so right now were over more than a 150 foodies.”

The food bag distribution event will take place at the Border Flea Market on Highway 359 from 9 a.m. to noon.

