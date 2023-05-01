Shop Local
OSHA to launch investigation into worker’s death following trailer collapse

By Alex Cano
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The investigation continues into the death of a 36-year-old man at a private business that was reported over the weekend.

Laredo Police say OSHA, a federal agency that investigates labor related incidents, will be looking into the case.

The victim was identified as Juan Jose Uvaldo Salazar.

It’s believed that a trailer box collapsed and left him caught in between two trailers.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident has been preliminary ruled as an accident.

